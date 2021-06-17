Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Macquarie

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MITEY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lowered Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mitsubishi Estate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MITEY opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.89. Mitsubishi Estate has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $18.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Estate will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

