Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $6.97 Million Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,974 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Globe Life worth $6,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.80.

In other news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $1,751,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,810,779.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $2,534,160.00. Insiders have sold a total of 205,000 shares of company stock worth $21,506,740 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL stock opened at $103.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.47 and a 1 year high of $108.22. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

