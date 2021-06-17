Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 36,702 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,702 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Altice USA worth $9,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Altice USA by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $108,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,595.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $87,443,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,719,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,905,339.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock valued at $95,732,270. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATUS shares. FIX downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.47.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $33.76 on Thursday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

