Mixin (XIN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $615.00

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Mixin coin can now be bought for $308.94 or 0.00814044 BTC on popular exchanges. Mixin has a total market cap of $173.24 million and $615.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mixin has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC.

About Mixin

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,771 coins. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Mixin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

