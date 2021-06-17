Mizuho Boosts Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $75.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.28% from the stock’s current price.

CNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.19.

Shares of CNC opened at $72.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Centene has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $75.25. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.12.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Centene will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,883 shares of company stock worth $6,475,940. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Centene by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centene by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Centene by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 372,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,237,000 after purchasing an additional 15,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 73,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

