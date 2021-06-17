MMOCoin (MMO) Reaches Market Cap of $330,461.61

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 17th. One MMOCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. MMOCoin has a market cap of $330,461.61 and approximately $97.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000038 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About MMOCoin

MMOCoin (MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

