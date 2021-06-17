Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $178.92.

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Brookline Capital Management increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $173,639.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,639.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,635,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $203,736,201.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at $261,872,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,109,355 shares of company stock worth $279,784,432. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Moderna by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,082,000 after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Moderna by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $197.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.44 billion, a PE ratio of 158.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.81. Moderna has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $227.71.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

