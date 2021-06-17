Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,589,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,727 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Moderna worth $208,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 577.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after buying an additional 248,239 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Moderna by 661.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 116,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,202,000 after acquiring an additional 239,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRNA traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $201.86. 129,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,071,096. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $227.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.05 billion, a PE ratio of 160.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. Brookline Capital Management upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.88.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,233,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,391,868 shares in the company, valued at $876,133,346.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,635,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $203,736,201.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at $261,872,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,109,355 shares of company stock worth $279,784,432 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

