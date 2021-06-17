ModiHost (AIM) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. ModiHost has a market cap of $140,175.57 and $32,083.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ModiHost coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ModiHost has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00060078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00025882 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $286.71 or 0.00755477 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00084177 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00042320 BTC.

ModiHost Profile

ModiHost (CRYPTO:AIM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost . The official website for ModiHost is modihost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using U.S. dollars.

