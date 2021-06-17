MonaCoin (MONA) Market Capitalization Reaches $117.53 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $117.53 million and $1.53 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.79 or 0.00004741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,716.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,342.96 or 0.06212069 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $591.31 or 0.01567797 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.12 or 0.00437786 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00145987 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $272.06 or 0.00721329 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.67 or 0.00431302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006745 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.87 or 0.00370838 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

