Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to post sales of $74.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.70 million to $80.00 million. Monarch Casino & Resort posted sales of $15.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 392.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year sales of $318.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $308.80 million to $331.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $379.57 million, with estimates ranging from $364.30 million to $391.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Monarch Casino & Resort.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of MCRI opened at $68.87 on Thursday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $30.29 and a one year high of $76.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60.

In other news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,106,621.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,533,787.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter worth $164,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.