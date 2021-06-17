Monavale (MONA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.43 Million

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last week, Monavale has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One Monavale coin can currently be purchased for about $692.65 or 0.01813825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monavale has a market capitalization of $5.43 million and $90,353.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monavale Profile

Monavale (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 8,974 coins and its circulating supply is 7,836 coins. The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

