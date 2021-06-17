Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Decreased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $850,633,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 775.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after buying an additional 1,346,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,886,000 after buying an additional 1,234,383 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after buying an additional 1,123,110 shares during the period. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 31,261,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,708,000 after buying an additional 997,949 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

