Monetha (MTH) Price Up 1.2% This Week

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 17th. One Monetha coin can currently be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $10.14 million and approximately $351,220.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monetha has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00026379 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00060330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.88 or 0.00756789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00084618 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00043054 BTC.

Monetha Coin Profile

Monetha is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

