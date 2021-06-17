Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the May 13th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 490,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNR. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,445,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,601,000 after buying an additional 355,332 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MNR traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.35. 317,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.86. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 59.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

