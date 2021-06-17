Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock Holdings Raised by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,969 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Moody’s worth $47,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,081.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $453,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,085 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,910. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.67.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $346.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $329.43. The firm has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $353.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

