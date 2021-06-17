Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 563.1% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 513,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,105,000 after acquiring an additional 29,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 66,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Longbow Research upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Shares of TXN opened at $187.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.78. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.35 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

