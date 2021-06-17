Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,471 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 165,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,337,577,000 after purchasing an additional 653,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SWKS. Raymond James lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.55.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $170.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.27. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.41 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

