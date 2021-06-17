Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.35% of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,509,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $744,000.

Get ETFMG Travel Tech ETF alerts:

AWAY opened at $30.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.24. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $34.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Travel Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Travel Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.