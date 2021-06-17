Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 13,311 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,311 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WBI Investments purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 386,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,558,000 after buying an additional 71,879 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,582,000 after buying an additional 14,681 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC opened at $62.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

