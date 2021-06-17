Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 4,502 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,502 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,174,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,178,000 after acquiring an additional 631,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 391,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,788,000 after acquiring an additional 256,515 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on TFC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

NYSE TFC opened at $57.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $33.47 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,945 shares of company stock worth $519,923. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

