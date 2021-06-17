Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 9,920 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,920 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equity Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 22,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 97,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 65,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after purchasing an additional 101,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 54,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRE opened at $23.90 on Thursday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -103.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

