Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 283,755 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $26,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $91.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $94.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.07.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

