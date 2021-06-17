Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (TSE:MSI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$33.16. Morneau Shepell shares last traded at C$32.79, with a volume of 38,966 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Morneau Shepell from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.17. The firm has a market cap of C$2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 84.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morneau Shepell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.07%.

About Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI)

Morneau Shepell Inc provides technology based human resources consulting services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

