Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 392.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 395,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314,764 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 1.09% of Morphic worth $24,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morphic by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic in the first quarter valued at about $2,043,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic in the first quarter valued at about $1,451,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Morphic by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,059,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,557,000 after purchasing an additional 135,711 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

MORF stock opened at $64.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.25. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Morphic had a negative net margin of 116.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Morphic news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $1,860,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,565,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,327,033.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $1,174,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,565,191 shares in the company, valued at $214,427,021.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 520,624 shares of company stock valued at $27,598,535. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

