MovieBloc Reaches Market Cap of $44.40 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 17th. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $44.40 million and $4.21 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. One MovieBloc coin can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00060906 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00024009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.34 or 0.00760976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00083465 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00042018 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MBL is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,408,840,180 coins. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars.

