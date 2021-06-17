MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $485.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to post $485.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $477.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $491.80 million. MSCI reported sales of $409.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSCI will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS.

MSCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.86.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI opened at $495.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.25. MSCI has a 52-week low of $322.57 and a 52-week high of $506.06. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

