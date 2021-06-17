MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $485.01 Million

Brokerages expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to announce $485.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $477.25 million to $491.80 million. MSCI posted sales of $409.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share.

MSCI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.86.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in MSCI by 7.8% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth approximately $686,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 0.8% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in MSCI by 16.3% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 17,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI stock opened at $495.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.99 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI has a 12 month low of $322.57 and a 12 month high of $506.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $470.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

