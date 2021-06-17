MSD Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSDA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.86

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 12471 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

MSD Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSDA)

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

