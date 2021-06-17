Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MLLGF shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $13.50 to $14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

OTCMKTS:MLLGF opened at $10.97 on Thursday. Mullen Group has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $11.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

