Multiplier (MXX) Price Down 12.4% Over Last Week

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $7.25 million and $14,988.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Multiplier has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One Multiplier coin can currently be bought for $0.0778 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Multiplier alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00058815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00139733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00180111 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000219 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $346.39 or 0.00913380 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,781.99 or 0.99625640 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 268,722,153 coins and its circulating supply is 93,179,725 coins. Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.