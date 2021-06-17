MyNeighborAlice Price Reaches $5.55 on Exchanges (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 17th. In the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.55 or 0.00014705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MyNeighborAlice has a market capitalization of $96.61 million and approximately $53.16 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00060860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00024843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.07 or 0.00762925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00084158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00042216 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Coin Profile

MyNeighborAlice is a coin. It launched on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,400,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyNeighborAlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

