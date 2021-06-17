MyWish (WISH) Market Capitalization Tops $2.43 Million

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 17th. One MyWish coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000675 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MyWish has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MyWish has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $1,276.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00060906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00024798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003922 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.68 or 0.00763673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00084201 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00042283 BTC.

MyWish Coin Profile

MyWish is a coin. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

Buying and Selling MyWish

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

