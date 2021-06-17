NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Elisha W. Finney Sells 2,760 Shares

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $162,012.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,410 shares in the company, valued at $434,967. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NSTG stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,870. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 14.10, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.44. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NSTG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NanoString Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in NanoString Technologies during the first quarter valued at $82,139,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,450,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,670,000 after purchasing an additional 845,805 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 231.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 710,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,711,000 after buying an additional 496,662 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the first quarter worth $32,031,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,807,000 after acquiring an additional 443,800 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

