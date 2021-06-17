NaPoleonX (NPX) Price Tops $0.23

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 17th. One NaPoleonX coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000623 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NaPoleonX has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. NaPoleonX has a market cap of $5.95 million and $1,559.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00060996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00025710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.18 or 0.00766790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00084262 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00042661 BTC.

About NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX (CRYPTO:NPX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 coins. NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . NaPoleonX’s official message board is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai . NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

