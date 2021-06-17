NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $68.73

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.73 and traded as low as $68.00. NASB Financial shares last traded at $69.50, with a volume of 2,163 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.18.

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.68 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

NASB Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NASB)

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides home loans, mortgage loans and mortgage refinance products, and IRA loans; commercial real estate loans, such as multifamily, construction, land development, industrial warehouse, office, retail, single-purpose restaurant, single family, and hotel loans; and construction and development loans.

