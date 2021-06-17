National Bank Financial Boosts Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$3.25

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$3.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.41.

Shares of TCW traded down C$0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.62. 579,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,954. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.30. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of C$0.80 and a twelve month high of C$2.74. The firm has a market cap of C$668.64 million and a PE ratio of -9.22.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$147.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$149.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Trican Well Service will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

