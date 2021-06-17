National Bank Financial Increases Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$11.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 107.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$4.25 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 price target on Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.29.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

CPG traded down C$0.33 on Thursday, hitting C$5.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,243,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,762,078. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.47. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.41 and a 12-month high of C$5.87. The firm has a market cap of C$3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.14.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$625.50 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.7865503 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.