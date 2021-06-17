National Bank Financial Increases Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target to C$6.25

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$6.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.60% from the company’s previous close.

HWX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.67.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Shares of TSE HWX traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.15. 781,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,652. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Headwater Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$1.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.80. The stock has a market cap of C$811.63 million and a PE ratio of 876.00.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$23.12 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Headwater Exploration will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.