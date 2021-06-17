National Bank Financial Increases Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Price Target to C$2.00

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial to C$2.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on YGR. Raymond James raised their price target on Yangarra Resources to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$2.00 price objective (up from C$1.75) on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Yangarra Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.59.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE YGR traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. Yangarra Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.42 and a 1-year high of C$1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.17. The firm has a market cap of C$120.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$28.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yangarra Resources will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Weir sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.33, for a total transaction of C$43,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 286,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$380,796.29.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.