National Bank Financial Raises PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$16.50

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.79.

PSK traded down C$0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,708. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$7.83 and a 1 year high of C$14.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$59.50 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.3586369 earnings per share for the current year.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

