National Bank Financial Raises Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Price Target to C$5.00

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its price objective increased by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Cormark raised their price objective on Storm Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC raised their target price on Storm Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Storm Resources in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.08.

Shares of TSE SRX traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.78. The company had a trading volume of 119,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,528. Storm Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.30 and a 12 month high of C$4.11. The company has a market cap of C$460.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,150.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

