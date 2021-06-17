National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Given New $17.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from $14.00 to $17.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NESR stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $14.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,627. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NESR. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 149.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 739.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 62.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

