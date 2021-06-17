National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Short Interest Update

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 146,700 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the May 13th total of 118,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NHC traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.55. 477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,312. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.52. National HealthCare has a 1-year low of $57.65 and a 1-year high of $79.73.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $250.97 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 7.11%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in National HealthCare by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in National HealthCare by 303.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

