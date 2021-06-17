National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $324.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) to announce $324.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Instruments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $326.30 million and the lowest is $323.16 million. National Instruments reported sales of $301.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that National Instruments will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. National Instruments had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $335.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.61 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.83.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $42.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.86. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.22 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 16.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 452,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after buying an additional 63,779 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 198.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 337,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,568,000 after purchasing an additional 224,263 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter worth about $740,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 389.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 746,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,229,000 after purchasing an additional 593,973 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

