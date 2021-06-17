National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Short Interest Update

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the May 13th total of 28,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded National Western Life Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWLI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 247.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in National Western Life Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NWLI traded up $6.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $231.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,694. The company has a market cap of $840.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.14. National Western Life Group has a 52 week low of $168.85 and a 52 week high of $260.00.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $17.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $230.38 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 17.43%.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

