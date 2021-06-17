Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Short Interest Update

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the May 13th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.9 days.
GASNF opened at $26.25 on Thursday. Naturgy Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.27.
About Naturgy Energy Group
