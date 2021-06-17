Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Short Interest Update

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the May 13th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.9 days.

GASNF opened at $26.25 on Thursday. Naturgy Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.27.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

