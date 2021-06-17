Neblio Market Cap Achieves $29.78 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.69 or 0.00004493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a total market cap of $29.78 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Neblio has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00048334 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00022642 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007359 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,962,063 coins and its circulating supply is 17,576,132 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

