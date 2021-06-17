Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $46.39. Neogen shares last traded at $46.02, with a volume of 351,346 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.34 and a beta of 0.49.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.72 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $186,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,285.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Edward Adent sold 40,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $3,560,427.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,268.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,380 shares of company stock worth $8,474,555. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Neogen by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Neogen by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Neogen by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank increased its position in shares of Neogen by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Neogen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 53,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

