Neon Bloom (OTCMKTS:NBCO) and Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Head to Head Analysis

Neon Bloom (OTCMKTS:NBCO) and Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Neon Bloom and Axon Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Bloom N/A N/A N/A Axon Enterprise -7.37% -6.05% -4.28%

This table compares Neon Bloom and Axon Enterprise’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Bloom N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Axon Enterprise $681.00 million 14.59 -$1.72 million $0.11 1,396.36

Neon Bloom has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Axon Enterprise.

Risk & Volatility

Neon Bloom has a beta of -2.23, meaning that its stock price is 323% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axon Enterprise has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.9% of Axon Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Axon Enterprise shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Neon Bloom and Axon Enterprise, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neon Bloom 0 0 0 0 N/A Axon Enterprise 0 1 4 1 3.00

Axon Enterprise has a consensus price target of $176.80, suggesting a potential upside of 15.00%. Given Axon Enterprise’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Axon Enterprise is more favorable than Neon Bloom.

Summary

Axon Enterprise beats Neon Bloom on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neon Bloom Company Profile

Neon Bloom, Inc. is a principal investment firm specializing in acquisitions. The firm primarily invests in innovative agriculture and ancillary technology products and services across the globe. Neon Bloom, Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges. It also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence digital evidence management software; Axon Records, a cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries. In addition, the company offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence. It sells its products through its direct sales force, distribution partners, online store, and third-party resellers. The company was formerly known as TASER International, Inc. and changed its name to Axon Enterprise, Inc. in April 2017. Axon Enterprise, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

